Voting in Shelby County exhibit opens

Thu, 10/11/2018 - 1:12pm admin

    HARLAN -- The Shelby County Historical Museum is excited to announce their newest exhibit: Voting in Shelby County.
    To kick off the opening of this exhibit, the Shelby County Historical Museum will be holding a viewing party of the first gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, October 10, at 6:30 p.m.

