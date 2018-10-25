Wagner “inadvertently” fails to disclose military leave; pays back unused vacation day money not entitled to receive

HARLAN -- An investigation into Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner’s military leave from the district has uncovered inaccuracies and leave he failed to disclose and did not enter on his calendar, resulting in Wagner having to pay back to the district monies he was not entitled to receive.

Wagner was on military leave September 5-8, 2017 and again January 9-12, 2018, but failed to enter the leave into the district’s absence information system called AESOP. Consequently, leave was incorrectly calculated for the school year, and then he received $3,488.46 in unused vacation days pay that he had requested from the district.

That amount has since been paid back to the district by Wagner, supt. office employees said.

District employees are required to enter all leave into AESOP.

In addition, supt.’s office staff who work with Wagner admitted there were what they called “coding errors” identified referencing military leave during the 2017-18 school year, and they described that the days were just “inadvertently” not entered into AESOP. It was not explained how “coding errors” were meant to describe leave that just was not entered at all by Wagner.

Supt. Office Staff Statement

In a statement released Monday, Oct. 15 by supt. office staff employee Mallory Meyer, Wagner apparently recently did a review of his leave, “identified some inaccuracies,” and paid back what he received in unused vacation pay, as well as an additional $789.91 that was not described what that was or why. He then, according to the statement, asked his office staff, Meyer, Kelli Klaassen and Brian Gubbels, to do a secondary review of his military leave for the 2017-18 school year.

