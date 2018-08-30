Wagner applied for, selected for Rural Iowa Task Force

STATE -- Harlan Community Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner applied for membership on the governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative task forces, and was selected to serve on one by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Wagner is one of 22 members of the Growing Rural Iowa Task Force.

Last month, Reynolds signed an executive order creating the initiative, and invited Iowans to apply for membership on the task forces: Investing in Rural Iowa Task Force; The Growing Rural Iowa Task Force; and the Connecting Rural Iowa Task Force.

Iowans had two weeks to apply, and in that time the governor’s office received about 180 applications.

