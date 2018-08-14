Wagner: HCSD pays staff in upper echelons while maintaining low tax levy

“There are many different groups of comparability within the HCSD when considering pay. So anchoring to a common set of goals when making compensation decisions is important. Those goals for the HCSD are the board axioms. One of those axioms is ‘Keep pay in the upper echelons of Schools of Comparable Size’. Amongst the different groups within the district are certified staff (teachers), non-certified staff (associates and there are different categories even within this group), bus drivers, custodians, technology, administration, directors and so on. Currently the certified staff has the highest base salary in Schools of Comparable Size (SoCS). Non-certified staff have received a 28% increase over the past 5 years and we are finally close with this group in meeting that board axiom. We don’t have all categories in compliance with this axiom, but we are close. We are proud of the fact that we have good people and while staying financially solvent, we’re able to pay them in line with the board axioms. We believe this has been an integral part of the districts success over the years. It also allows the district to serve students in a consistent and predictable manner. This is being done while the HCSD is maintaining the lowest total property tax levy for taxpayers in the SoCS (with schools who have a PPEL levy). Essentially, the HCSD is able to pay staff in the upper echelons of SoCS, while maintaining the lowest total property tax rate with schools who have a PPEL levy in SoCS…that is very unique and special. We are proud of the hard work that has gone into making this possible.

