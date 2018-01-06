Wagner Officer in Charge in Kosovo training

HARLAN – Col. Justin Wagner was the Officer in Charge of a 53-person Iowa National Guard team and 35-member Military Police active duty Army Team from European Command in a two-week training exercise in Kosovo, geared toward building relationships and improving long-term security in the region.

Wagner, who also serves as superintendent of the Harlan Community Schools, served as the lead evaluator of the Kosovo Security Forces for the Eagle 6 exercise in early May.

Follow this link for video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bNoLuqJ0S4Qq6g5N5xNviyoR9mbjTen-/view