Supt. of Schools Justin Wagner

Wagner salary, benefits amounts to $232,543.69

Mon, 07/30/2018 - 4:36pm admin
Insurance, retirement benefits added to base salary bring total package higher

    HARLAN – Harlan Community Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner’s total salary and benefits package under a recently-approved contract amounts to $232,543.69 this school year.
    Wagner is being paid a base salary of $173,290.11 in 2018-19 under a contract agreement approved by the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education Monday, June 25.  The board approved the contract 6-0 (Lonnie Muxfeldt, Amy Rueschenberg, Al Hazelton, Jessica Anderson, Joni Larsen and Monte Schechinger aye; Kathy Mahlberg absent).
    The approval is for a three-year rolling contract.  The board approved the additional year at its board meeting, keeping the contract a three-year agreement.
 

