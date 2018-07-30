Wagner salary, benefits amounts to $232,543.69
HARLAN – Harlan Community Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner’s total salary and benefits package under a recently-approved contract amounts to $232,543.69 this school year.
Wagner is being paid a base salary of $173,290.11 in 2018-19 under a contract agreement approved by the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education Monday, June 25. The board approved the contract 6-0 (Lonnie Muxfeldt, Amy Rueschenberg, Al Hazelton, Jessica Anderson, Joni Larsen and Monte Schechinger aye; Kathy Mahlberg absent).
The approval is for a three-year rolling contract. The board approved the additional year at its board meeting, keeping the contract a three-year agreement.
