Wagner says financial authority helps Reading Recovery, MTSS programs
HARLAN – Harlan Community’s Reading Recovery program, MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) program and at-risk programming will benefit financially from district action to request funding authority for dropout prevention, as explained by HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner this week.
The HCS Board unanimously approved Monday, Jan. 7 a request for allowable growth for modified supplemental dollars for dropout/dropout prevention totaling $480,707. The move comes after Wagner explained to the board what the dollars are used for, such as the district’s Reading Recovery and MTSS programs, as example, and is for authority only, not cash.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95