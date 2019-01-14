Wagner says financial authority helps Reading Recovery, MTSS programs

HARLAN – Harlan Community’s Reading Recovery program, MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) program and at-risk programming will benefit financially from district action to request funding authority for dropout prevention, as explained by HCS Superintendent of Schools Justin Wagner this week.

The HCS Board unanimously approved Monday, Jan. 7 a request for allowable growth for modified supplemental dollars for dropout/dropout prevention totaling $480,707. The move comes after Wagner explained to the board what the dollars are used for, such as the district’s Reading Recovery and MTSS programs, as example, and is for authority only, not cash.

