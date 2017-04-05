WALLEYE SEASON

HARLAN – Fishing enthusiasts will soon be able to pull out some walleye from Prairie Rose Lake thanks to a stocking program that has released 200,000 walleye fry into the lake this spring.

Bryan Hayes, fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the fry were put into the lake last week with hopes that they will survive and thrive in the lake. Because they are so small, it’s hoped that up to 2,000 will survive, but it’s not exactly known what that survival rate will be.

