Walnut Communications, METC merger complete

REGIONAL -- Marne and Elk Horn Telephone Company and Walnut Communications, who announced their plan to merge in July, have completed the transaction, according to General Manager Janell Hansen.

“We have finalized the paperwork, made the necessary filings and have received the necessary approvals from the FCC, so now we continue on with the best part of the merger – the people, which include all our employees and all our customers,” stated Hansen.

While this merger keeps the brands for both companies, it still allows the company the opportunity to share staff resources, reduce combined operating expenses, and provide customers with the excellent products and services they deserve, according to Hansen.

