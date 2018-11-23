Walnut Festival of Trees Nov. 23-24
WALNUT -- Walnut will host a Festival of Trees Friday-Saturday, Nov. 23-24 in conjunction with Walnut’s annual Christmas Antique Walk.
The event is being sponsored by the Walnut Creek Historical Society and Museum. Contests will be held for decorated trees, festive table-settings and nativity scenes. Prizes will be given for the top three in each category.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95