Home / Home

Walnut partners with PCCF on community center

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 12:00pm admin

    WALNUT -- The Antique City is planning to preserve part of the past by converting the former school building located at 415 Antique City Drive into a new community center.
    “We’re excited to put life back into this building and make it a place the community can once again utilize and appreciate,” said Mayor Gene Larsen.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here