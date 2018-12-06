Walnut turns old school into new community center
WALNUT -- In May 2016, students walked out of the Walnut school for the last time. After 144 years of operation, the City of Walnut took possession of the building to create a Walnut Community Center.
After years deciding what to do with the building and planning, the City of Walnut took possession of the building in early May.
The school is made up of three sections; the original schoolhouse built in 1913, the high school building built in 1961 and the middle portion of the building built in 2000.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95