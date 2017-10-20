Walsh-Rosmann featured in Women and the Land book

HARLAN – Ellen Walsh-Rosmann, owner of Farm Table Delivery and Milk & Honey Restaurant in Harlan, is featured in a new book about Iowa women in agriculture.

The author and photographer of the book will be selling and signing copies during Harvest Fest, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.-noon at Milk & Honey in downtown Harlan.

Women and the Land takes a look at more than 25 women who are impacting Iowa’s farmland. Some of them have inherited rural property and are managing the agricultural practices from afar. Some are working the land directly, providing food to the heartland. Some are working in tandem with their husbands, fathers, sisters and daughters.

Many of them grew up on a farm, left the land to get an education, and left the state to follow their passions, only to find that their deepest passion is really the land, have returned to it. Each of the women is affecting the land in her own unique and feminine way.

Walsh-Rosmann’s piece chronicles her upbringing always wanting to work with agriculture to her successful ventures in western Iowa, including the development of Community Support Agriculture.

