Warm weather means West Nile Virus remains a threat

REGIONAL -- The Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory has confirmed 33 cases of West Nile virus this year, including the death of an elderly individual from NW Iowa in late October. This is twice the number of cases that were reported last year at this time.

The year 2016 has been a particularly prolific year for mosquitoes with the warm, wet summer that has transitioned into a warmer than normal fall. Even though it is early November, conditions continue to be favorable for mosquitoes and the possible transmission of West Nile Virus (WNV).