Warm weather means West Nile Virus remains a threat
REGIONAL -- The Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory has confirmed 33 cases of West Nile virus this year, including the death of an elderly individual from NW Iowa in late October. This is twice the number of cases that were reported last year at this time.
The year 2016 has been a particularly prolific year for mosquitoes with the warm, wet summer that has transitioned into a warmer than normal fall. Even though it is early November, conditions continue to be favorable for mosquitoes and the possible transmission of West Nile Virus (WNV).
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95