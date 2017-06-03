Warm weather, then snow, rain causing headaches

COUNTY – The crazy spring weather has wreaked havoc on the county’s gravel and dirt road systems, and hopes are that sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend will help the roads heal from a winter that hasn’t been particularly kind.

“Right now the roads are in tough shape,” Shelby County Engineer Dan Ahart said this week. The two weeks of warm temperatures toward the end of February followed by rain, snow, ice, colder temperatures, and then some drizzle and fog has created quite a firestorm for making some roads nearly impassable.

“We’re going to have to crawl ourselves out of a tender situation,” Ahart said. “We would ask the public to be patient.”