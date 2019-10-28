WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS COMPLETED
HARLAN – Construction work recently has been completed on much-needed updates to the Harlan Wastewater Treatment Plant that will help sustain the plant into the future and make plant operations more efficient.
A new building addition complete with offices, restroom and lab; an updated control system, an ultraviolet disinfection system and a SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system are now in place. Wastewater Superintendent Steve Kenkel said it’s a project a long-time coming, and thanks to the forethought of city officials to save for the projects, construction came to fruition the past year.
