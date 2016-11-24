Wees named to HMU board; Johnson’s term over
relative newcomer to Harlan, has garnered Harlan Mayor Kate Kohorst’s appointment to the Harlan Municipal Utility Board of Trustees, effective Nov. 20.
Wees, the branch manager at Bank of the West, will replace Mary Johnson, whose six-year term is up Nov. 20. Kohorst, at the announcement at Harlan’s recent city council meeting, said Wees used all of HMU’s utility offerings and would be a great addition to the board.
Johnson was honored at the meeting by resolution.
