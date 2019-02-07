WHO TRACTOR RIDE
SHELBY -- The WHO Tractor Ride was a huge success Tuesday, June 25 as it made its way to Carstens Farm, Shelby.
The riders were based in Council Bluffs and took day excursions, and had lunch in Shelby Tuesday.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95