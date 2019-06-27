WHO Tractor Ride making its way to Carstens

SHELBY – The 2019 WHO Great Iowa Tractor Ride will make a stop at Carstens 1880 Farmstead south of Shelby Tuesday, June 25 as part of its tour of western Iowa next week.

More than 500 tractor enthusiasts from all over Iowa and the United States gathered at Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 23 with the first days’ ride on Monday, June 24