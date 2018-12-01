The Windmill got the shaft; the wind shaft that is!

ELK HORN - Late Christmas Eve, a visitor from afar left a package at the Danish Windmill in Elk Horn. Instead of Santa, it was historic millwright Ben Hassett from Louisville, KY who delivered the Windmill’s long-awaited new White Oak wind shaft.

The wind shaft is one of the components of the historic restoration project underway at the Windmill so it can return to being a functional working mill. It also includes replacing the timbers for sail arms, repairing the brake wheel and fan tail and replacing the friction drive pulley for the sack hoist.