Windmill restoration nearing completion

ELK HORN – Historic millwright Ben Hassett is expected to be back in Elk Horn this week to fit the new sails and shutters on the Danish Windmill, bringing the major mill restoration project closer to completion.

It was back in May, 2016 when Hassett initially assessed the windmill, and delivered a conditions report indicating the mill needed some major repairs.

Since then, materials have been ordered, the existing sails, etc. were dismantled and removed, the wind shaft, poll end and gears were removed, the fan tail was removed, and construction began on all of the replacement parts.

Earlier this month, Hassett returned to Elk Horn to begin the process of installing all of the new components. Hassett installed the wind shaft on May 3, and on Sunday, May 6 the brake wheel and the friction drive pulley was installed.