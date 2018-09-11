WINDMILL RESTORATION TAKING SHAPE

ELK HORN -- The 16-ton Danish Windmill turret with cap frame, wind shaft, brake wheel and fan tail were hoisted back to the top of the windmill in Elk Horn last week. In addition, the new 67-foot sails were set to be installed as well.

The milestone effort to renovate and preserve the windmill for the future kicked off in 2016 after the mill’s big sails stopped turning. Since then, the mill has been engaged in a project to construct new sails, wind shaft, brake wheel, cap frame and gear components, by using the original parts as a pattern the way craftsmen did when the mill was built in 1848.

On October 5, the mill’s turret and cap frame were lowered to the ground so the cap frame could be rebuilt. Then, a crew of timber framers and millwright have been finishing up their work on the cap frame and fan tail, and preparing for installation of new components.

It was hoped all would be completed by this last weekend.

