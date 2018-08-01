WINTER FIRE SAFETY

HARLAN -- Heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles all contribute to an increased risk of fire during the winter months, and local fire officials are urging residents to stay safe this winter season.

The Harlan Fire Department, National Fire Prevention Association and the U.S. Fire Administration are teaming up to help reduce your risk of winter fires and other hazards, including carbon monoxide and electrical fires.

Heating is the second leading cause of U.S. home fires, deaths and injuries. December, January and February are the peak months for heating fires. Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, figuring in two of every five fires (40 percent).

Often called the invisible killer, carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas created when fuels such as gasoline, wood, coal, propane, etc. do not burn. In the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel are potential sources of CO. Carbon monoxide incidents are more common during the winter months, and in residential properties.

Most of the U.S. is at risk for winter storms, which can cause dangerous and sometimes life-threatening conditions. Blinding wind-driven snow, extreme cold, icy road conditions, downed trees and power lines

can all wreak havoc on our daily schedules. Home fires occur more in the winter than in any other season, and heating equipment is involved in one of every six reported home fires, and one in every five home fire deaths.

Portable generators are useful during power outages, however, many homeowners are unaware that the improper use of portable generators can be risky.