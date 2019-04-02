Home / Home
A number of area bloodmobiles will be held this month, and donors are needed as blood supplies run lower than normal.

Winter storms, cancelled blood drives strain supply

Mon, 02/04/2019 - 12:00pm admin

    REGIONAL – The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.
    A number of local bloodmobiles are upcoming in Shelby County as follows:
    -  Tuesday, Feb. 5, noon-6 p.m., St. Peter’s Hall, Defiance
    -  Tuesday, Feb. 12, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., CDS, Harlan
    -  Monday, Feb. 25, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Harlan Community High School
    -  Wednesday, Feb. 27, noon-6 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, Panama
 

