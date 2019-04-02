Winter storms, cancelled blood drives strain supply
REGIONAL – The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors after multiple snow storms, frigid temperatures and the government shutdown further reduced lifesaving donations.
A number of local bloodmobiles are upcoming in Shelby County as follows:
- Tuesday, Feb. 5, noon-6 p.m., St. Peter’s Hall, Defiance
- Tuesday, Feb. 12, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., CDS, Harlan
- Monday, Feb. 25, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Harlan Community High School
- Wednesday, Feb. 27, noon-6 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, Panama
