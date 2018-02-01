WINTER SURVIVAL GUIDE

REGIONAL – The annual weather summary from the Farmers Almanac says this winter will be milder than normal with more snow than average.

If December is any indication of the rest of the winter months to come, then the almanac may be accurate. That’s despite those bitter cold temperatures in early December, but the rest of the month has been about normal.

The almanac paints a picture of the coldest temperatures of the winter in late December to early January and then again in early February, with the heaviest snow projected for early February.

It’s always fun to project what could come, but regardless of what some forecasters say, we know it’s going to be cold and snowy in Iowa during winter. Remarkably, Shelby County in general hasn’t had to deal much yet with the white stuff.

As Shelby County settles in for what promises to be yet another long winter, it’s a good time to remind ourselves how to prepare, especially when traveling. Shelby County Emergency Management Director Bob Seivert said this week that’s a key to safety this winter.

