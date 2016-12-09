Home / Home
New planting scheme near Horticulture Hall at ISU. (Photos contributedKatrina Knudsen, a 2012 Harlan Community High School graduate and current graduate assistant in the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University, helped design this new planting scheme near Horticulture Hall at ISU. (Photos contributed

Witchhazel Walk

Mon, 09/12/2016 - 12:00pm admin

HARLAN – A former Harlan Community High School student helped design the landscape of a portion of Iowa State University’s campus this past spring, a project that was part of Iowa State’s Arbor Day.
    Katrina Knudsen, now a graduate assistant in the Horticulture Department at ISU and a 2012 graduate of HCHS, is a member of the Graduate Student Horticulure Society (GSHS), and helped design Witchhazel Walk between Horticulture Hall and Osborn Drive.
    The project for Arbor Day also corresponded with Iowa State’s first-year celebration as a Tree Campus USA designee.
 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here