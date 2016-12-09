HARLAN – A former Harlan Community High School student helped design the landscape of a portion of Iowa State University’s campus this past spring, a project that was part of Iowa State’s Arbor Day.

Katrina Knudsen, now a graduate assistant in the Horticulture Department at ISU and a 2012 graduate of HCHS, is a member of the Graduate Student Horticulure Society (GSHS), and helped design Witchhazel Walk between Horticulture Hall and Osborn Drive.

The project for Arbor Day also corresponded with Iowa State’s first-year celebration as a Tree Campus USA designee.

