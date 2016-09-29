HARLAN -- The Harlan Community is ready to celebrate homecoming this week, under the theme “The Wizard of Oz -- There is no place like “home”coming.”

There’s plenty of excitement in the air as the Harlan Community Cyclone football team readies to meet Carroll in a Friday night match-up, hoping to get another win after starting its season 2-3 and keep its playoff hopes alive with wins over Greene County and ADM, and tough losses vs. Lewis Central, Creston and Glenwood.

Students, teachers, parents, business people and school boosters kicked off activities on Monday, and plan a week of spirit and excitement culminating with the 7:30 p.m. Friday night game against Carroll.

