Women in Agriculture

By Kim Wegener, Family Living Editor

URAL HARLAN -- Chelsey Buman-Olsen is right where she wants to be - back on the farm. She beams as she says the best part of her job as a farmer is that each day is different and brings new challenges.

She returned a year ago with her young family to Shelby County to farm with her dad and grandfather. She says she has never been happier to be outdoors all day long working the farm ground. A 2009 graduate of HCHS, Buman-Olsen will mark her 27th birthday in early November.

Following high school graduation, she went to Buena Vista University to play soccer and then transferred to Ellsworth Community College to study ag business. While taking classes, she also worked for a farmer and helped do custom baling.

