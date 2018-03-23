Work begins soon on Harlan Plaza development

HARLAN – Shelby County residents will soon see some development work at the Harlan Plaza area in south Harlan as final plans have been approved and bids set to be let in early April on initial dirt and road work.

Within a year the south corridor into town will see the likes of the Buck Snort Restaurant and a new, larger Bomgaars facility, as well as a proposed new dental office located in the Harlan Plaza near the Settle Inn motel.

The Harlan City Council last week approved the final plans, specifications and cost opinion for the Harlan Plaza Infrastructure Project, as presented by Dave Sturm, engineer with Snyder & Associates who has worked on the project.

