World-Famous Fatima Statue coming to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH – The world-famous International Pilgrim Statue of Our Lady of Fatima will be in Portsmouth Saturday, Nov. 5, making a visit 66 years to the day from the last visit to the church and community.

“This is a very exciting event for the area and we would like to do the best job possible, notifying the public of this important piece of history traveling to Portsmouth,” said Henrietta “Hank” Hughes, St. Mary’s Parish, Portsmouth.

Highlights of the event include a caravan at 10:30 a.m. that morning, meeting at Harlan Auto Mart and following the van to Portsmouth. From 11-11:15 a.m. the caravan will arrive at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, followed by a procession around the groups with a stop at “Our Lady of Fatima” grotto. At noon there will be a procession around the church and the statue custodians will speak.