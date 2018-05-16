Yamada joins Harlan Newspapers as summer intern

HARLAN -- Caitlin Yamada, Harlan, recently joined the Harlan Newspapers as its summer intern.

Yamada is a sophomore at Iowa State University in Ames majoring in journalism and mass communication with a dual minor in sociology and women’s and gender studies.

“When I went to college, I had no idea what I wanted to do,” Yamada said.

Yamada bounced around and considered majors like education and sociology.