Yard sign enforcement begins on Wednesday

HARLAN – The City of Harlan on Wednesday, Nov. 1 will begin enforcement of a long-standing regulation prohibiting any signs within the public right-of-way.

An uptick in the number of yard signs being placed in the city right-of-way has led to a two-month educational effort by the city giving property owners time to move those signs.

The Harlan City Council in September voted unanimously to begin enforcement.

Specifically, no signs are allowed in the right of way, generally the area between the sidewalk and street. That includes everything from real estate and construction signs to church signs, graduation or baby announcements, election signs or temporary signs announcing activities or business services, just to name a few.

