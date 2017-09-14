Yard sign rules subject of city’s educational effort

HARLAN – An uptick in the number of yard signs being placed in the city right of way is leading Harlan city officials to begin enforcement of a long-standing regulation prohibiting any signs within the public right of way.

The Harlan City Council last Tuesday voted unanimously to begin enforcement following an upcoming two-month process to educate the public about current regulations.

Specifically, no signs are allowed in the right of way, generally the area between the sidewalk and street. That includes everything from real estate and construction signs to church signs, graduation or baby announcements, election signs or temporary signs announcing activities or business services, just to name a few.

The item was on the city council agenda last week due to questions and concerns that have arisen in recent months.

