Yard work, babysitting popular summer jobs

REGIONAL – With summer in full swing, many youngsters have headed to the pool daily to keep cool or to the baseball and softball diamonds as part of local sports teams to pass the time until August’s first day of school.

But for some others, getting a part-time or full-time job was on the agenda for the summer, saving money for the future and possibly college.

Many parents ask themselves about when is that best time for their child to get their first job, and if they’re ready, what is the best type of job for their kids?

A national firm recently conducted a survey of parents, asking them what type of job for a given age group would be best.

Although the majority of parents feel that having a part-time job would be a great learning experience for kids, some say summer should be spent playing, and that there will be enough time for work and responsibility when they are older.

Most, however, commented on how it helps to build responsibility, self-esteem and teaches them the value of money.