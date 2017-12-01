THE YEAR IN REVIEW

2016 was an eventful year in Shelby County, Iowa and the nation. The year saw the election of a new president, Donald Trump, on the national front in a historic battle for office. At the state level, the community mourned the loss of two police officers in Des Moines gunned down while they sat in their patrol cars. Locally, we saw changes due to the election, and celebrated sports victories, music accomplishments and a Supermoon! Here are the first six months’ highlights. Last six months will appear in this week’s NA.

January

Harlanite Saves Father/Son

In the midst of the county’s second snow storm in four days, Harlanite Barb Jorgensen, saved the lives of Theo Behrens and his three-year-old son, Ambromitis, after she began beating on her next-door-neighbor’s bedroom wall assuming Theo was inside.

The home had smoke pouring out of the front of the one-story, two bedroom home and flames were shooting out the back. The family’s dog did not escape the fire.



February

Kirkman Fire Needs Volunteers

Volunteer firefighters are needed in Kirkman or the department may be forced to close.

Those words come from Captain Mike Norris, who explains this week that numbers have dwindled in recent years to a total of nine firefighters, with only three of the nine certified for qualified entry of a structure on fire.



March

HCHS Solar Proposal

HCS Board of Education members got a preview Monday, March 7 at its regular board meeting of the types of projects HCS students are conducting with STEM. Students Levi Preston and Jacob Koke shared their work on solar energy and energy independence, and the process of converting the HCS district to pure solar power.

April

Couple delivers own baby

“I’m on the Elk Horn ramp. My wife is getting ready to have a kid. I need help.”

That plea was from Chris Bengel early Tuesday morning, March 29, as it became apparent that his wife, Erica, would likely not make it to the hospital in Council Bluffs, and that their third child could be delivered in their truck along Interstate 80.

Springing into action were Shelby County dispatchers Angie Hansen and Jason Wickizer. Hansen, an 11-year veteran of Shelby County Emergency Management, took the 911 call and her partner, Wickizer, the emergency management operations officer, dispatched Medivac ambulances from Atlantic and law enforcement to the scene.

May

Cox announces resignation

Harlan City Administrator Terry Cox submitted his resignation to the Harlan City Council Tuesday, May 3, after 39 years of service to the community.

The announcement comes roughly two weeks following an open meeting of the city’s personnel and finance committee where Cox’s expense reports came into question by city council members.

June

Rold battling Cancer

Months before, Jaxon Rold was a regular second grader. He was looking forward to the summer and the adventures it would entail, including practicing soccer, going to the pool with his brother, Isaiah Gaer, and visiting Legoland.

At the beginning of April Jaxon contracted flu-like symptoms and was vomiting every day for 17 days. As parents Trent Rold and Devin Mahoney continued to plead the doctors for an answer, they were sent to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

The doctor approached Trent and Devin after the first MRI and explained there was a tumor the size of a ping pong ball on Jaxon’s brain.

“Our world just stopped,” Devin said.