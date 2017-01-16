THE YEAR IN REVIEW

Part two of the Harlan Newspapers’ look back at 2016 includes more stories that made the headlines during the year. Here is July-December’s highlights:

JULY

Dedication Day

“Ordinary people working together can do extra-ordinary things,” is Ron Chamberlain’s, member of Western Iowa Pioneer Cemetery Association (WIPCA), favorite saying.

WIPCA attempts to do extra-ordinary things while restoring multiple cemeteries and hidden grave sites, especially in Shelby County.

WIPCA celebrated John McIntosh Day with approximately 55 community members during the unveiling of new grave stones they replaced for the McIntosh family at the Gallands Grove-RLDS Holcomb Cemetery on Sunday, June 26.



AUGUST

Out with a bang!

The three-day anniversary celebrating the 90th anniversary of Bauer’s Shoes store and the City-Wide Anniversary Celebration hosted great crowds and even better bargains that combined with the state-wide sales tax holiday.

Stores featured posters honoring their individual anniversaries, offered specials and many showed ads from the store in their location in 1926. Keith Bauer said 446 bacon/cheese hamburgers were served and it was a great three-day anniversary for the entire community.

Bauer said, “I was overwhelmed by the community support - it was unbelievable how everyone came together - also the cards, handshakes and hugs I received was very heartwarming - thanks to all the volunteers and friends.”

SEPTEMBER

Gettys as city administrator

Gene Gettys, Jr. officially was appointed as Harlan City Administrator Tuesday, Aug. 30 at a special meeting of the Harlan City Council.

In doing so, the council also accepted Gettys’ resignation as mayor. Both actions were approved unanimously by council members Mike Kolbe, Jay Christensen, Greg Bladt, Sharon Kroger, Dave Pedersen and mayor pro tem Dave Miller.



OCTOBER

Hands-on learning

Hands-on learning is exciting, as evidenced by the popularity of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Club participation this fall at the elementary and middle schools in the Harlan Community Schools.

The objective of the after-school programs is to bring real-world experience to students as they learn about technology through hands-on projects and competitions in a fun and engaging atmosphere. HCS Intermediate Principal Jeff Moser said it has been exciting to see the program grow since it was first offered three years ago (this fall begins the fourth).



NOVEMBER

Historic election night

Marsha Carter’s 46-year run in the Shelby County Auditor’s Office came to a close Tuesday night, Nov. 8, following a defeat in the general election to challenger Mark Maxwell.

At the county level besides auditor, incumbents Steve Kenkel and Charlie Parkhurst were re-elected to their positions, and Neil Gross was unopposed for sheriff seeking his first term in office following the recent announcement that sheriff Mark Hervey would be retiring at the end of the year.



DECEMBER

Thief caught

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas gifts has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing packages off a doorstep thanks to the quick thinking of a Harlan homeowner who wasn’t going to let a third package be taken from his home this holiday season.

Jeffrey Allen Rowland, Sr., 50, 1215 College Blvd., Harlan, has been charged with aggravated misdemeanor theft.

