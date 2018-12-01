Zimmerman to lead MMC Board; committee assignments made
HARLAN -- Committee appointments for the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees for 2018 have been released. Jim Zimmerman will serve as chairman of the board of trustees. Additional officers and board members include Terry Torneten, vice chair; Rick Rasmussen, secretary/treasurer; Jeanine Larsen, Leona Konz, Kelli Klaassen and Allan Hjelle.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95