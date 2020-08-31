‘The Human Etch-a-Sketch’ visits Harlan
HARLAN – For more than 10 years Rik Zortman has been running throughout Iowa, the nation and even internationally. “The Human Etch-a-Sketch” this summer hit a milestone running at least one “sketched” name in all 99 counties in Iowa.
Zortman was back in Harlan Friday, Aug. 21 and ran 9.43 miles “etching” the names of local residents who have survived, are battling or have died of cancer.
Zortman, who lived in Avoca for 10 years from 2007-17 and now calls Coralville home, draws his runs with a GPS mapping application. It really was by chance that this type of “etching” came about in the first place.
