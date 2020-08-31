‘The Human Etch-a-Sketch’ visits Harlan



Rik Zortman “sketches” names and then runs the names in a community to raise awareness for cancer research and in remembrance of those who are battling cancer, who have survived or who have died. He ran in Harlan Friday, Aug. 21.



Zortman has trademarked “The Human Etch-a-Sketch” name.



He also runs in remembrance of his son, Armstrong, who died of cancer in 2009.