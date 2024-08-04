‘Adopt a Dispatcher’ for Telecommunicator Week

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County Emergency Management will be celebrating Telecommunicator Week Sunday, April 14 through Saturday, April 20.

“During this week, we acknowledge our employees who serve the county by answering emergency calls, dispatching first responders, rendering life-saving assistance to those in need, and countless other things on a day-to-day basis,” said Shelby County EMA Coordinator Alex Londo.

Londo said these “heroes with headsets” are celebrated every year during Telecommunicator Week, usually with small gifts, snacks, and a meal provided by EMA administration and other agencies. However, this year, Londo would like the residents of Shelby County to show their appreciation to those who provide a lifeline during emergency situations.

This year, Shelby Countians have the opportunity to Adopt a Dispatcher. “This would be a unique way for the County to show their appreciation for those who are on the other end of the phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Londo said. Appreciation may be shown by handwritten notes, cards, colored pictures or drawings from children. “Any way you can think of to say thank you.”

Londo said “Adopting a Dispatcher” is ideal for individual families, work or office professionals, church groups, or anyone else who would like to participate and show appreciation.

Anyone interested in participating may email alondo@shco.org and request to Adopt a Dispatcher, and more details will be sent in response.