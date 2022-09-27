HARLAN — It’s time to “Glow, Fight, Win” as the Harlan Community School District kicked off Homecoming Week Monday, September 26 with a week of activities leading up to Friday evening’s football game against Atlantic.

Dress up days for high school students include Togas and Cheerleaders on Monday; Anything but a Backpack on Tuesday; Dress Like a Dad on Wednesday; Neon Class Wars on Thursday (teachers, neon blue; seniors, pink; juniors, yellow; sophomores, green; freshmen, orange); and Red and Black (or Neon) for Friday.

Middle School dress up days include Pajama Day on Monday; Neon and Favorite Sunglasses Day on Tuesday; Anything but a Backpack Day on Wednesday; War Day on Thursday (6th grade dress as babies; 7th grade dress as middle-aged person; 8th grade dress as an old person); and Red and Black Day on Friday.

The Powderpuff Game and Pep Rally were held Monday night, and the Cyclone volleyball team will host Atlantic Thursday with different clubs and organizations holding promotional activities throughout the evening.

Coronation will be held at 1:10 at the high school auditorium. Homecoming candidates include king candidates Seth Anderson; Zane Bendorf; Drew Bladt; Brad Curren; Teagon Kasperbauer; and Stephen Leinen. Queen candidates are Haley Bladt; Laney Breyfogle; Ellie Ineson; Madison Kjergaard; Macy Reischl; and Abbie Schechinger. Due to a tie, there are 12 candidates this year.

The parade will begin at 2:15 p.m., with Grand Marshal Bob Croghan leading the route and a pep rally will be held at the courthouse lawn at 2:15.

The football game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Harlan’s Merrill Field.

The homecoming dance will be held from 8 - 11 p.m. Saturday at the high school.