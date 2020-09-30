“Almost Apocalyptic”
PORTLAND, OR – Hazy sunshine has been the norm the past two weeks in Shelby County, as winds have brought smoke from the west coast wildfires to the Midwest and beyond.
On a Thursday afternoon a week ago the faint smell of smoke was apparent, confirmed by local meteorologists in Omaha who said it wouldn’t be out of the question that residents of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could detect a whiff of the fires that have caused unprecedented devastation in Washington, California and Oregon.
While Shelby County skies began to clear mid-week last week, firefighters out west continued to battle more than a dozen blazes that have already scorched five million acres in the three western-most states. Health advisories remain in effect for poor air quality caused by the dense smoke up and down the coast.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)