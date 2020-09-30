“Almost Apocalyptic”



(Photo courtesy Shaun Monahan)

The sky in Portland, OR turned red on this morning as the smoke blocked out the sunrise.



(Harlan Newspapers photo)

The sunrise in Harlan has had a foggy look to it the past two weeks as high haze from the wildfires has drifted eastward.



(Photo courtesy Shaun Monahan)

An orange sky shades a deserted street during the worst of the fires.



Fitzpatrick

Has lived in Portland for nearly 20 years and says these fires among the worst he’s seen