“Beach You To It” BINGO contest continues

HARLAN — The Harlan Newspapers and three other sponsors are offering everyone the chance to win part of $750. The “Beach You To It” BINGO contest appears in each Tuesday and Friday Harlan Newspaper.

$50 cash prizes will be awarded to those who first complete the shape of capital letters “B”, “I”, “N”, “G” and “O”. The first player who covers every space will receive a $500 Grand Prize. Individuals are eligible to win one $50 “Letter” prize, as well as the Grand Prize. No winners have come forward to claim their share as of Thursday, Aug. 10.

In each newspaper, you will find four BINGO call numbers, one number in each of the four sponsor ads. If any of those numbers match those on your card, simply clip the number from the newspaper and adhere it to the card. Numbers published in previous Halan Newspapers are posted in the Newspaper office, but will not be given out over the phone.

Sponsors include Elm Crest Senior Living Community, Nelson Farm Supply, Essentia Protein Solutions and the Harlan Newspapers.

BINGO cards were distributed in the July 14 Harlan Newspaper, which show examples of winning cards. If you need another card, they are available at the Harlan Newspaper office, Nelson Farm Supply and Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan.

When you complete a “letter” or fill your entire card, present it to the Harlan Newspaper office for verification. Official rules are posted on the Harlan Newspapers’ website, www.harlanonline.com