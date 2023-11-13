An “Extraordinary Nurse” is recognized at Myrtue Medical Center

HARLAN — Nurses at Myrtue Medical Center are being honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to express gratitude to nurses who perform extraordinary care and compassion every day.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33, in late 1999, from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known autoimmune disease. The care he and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. Shortly after Patrick’s death, the nonprofit DAISY Foundation was formed with DAISY standing for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem.

Myrtue Medical Center implemented The DAISY Award nomination in 2019 and an honoree is recognized twice per year in a special ceremony. In November 2023, during National Med/Surg Nurses Week, the DAISY award recipient at Myrtue Medical Center was Courtnee Albers, RN, who is an Inpatient and Birthing Center nurse. Courtnee received more than one patient submission, and her winning nomination was submitted by an inpatient who had a complication related to Crohn’s disease. This patient expressed how his stay was positively impacted by Courtnee’s kindness, compassion and proactive care.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses. Nominations for the nurses may be from patients, families, and colleagues. They are chosen to receive the award by a selection committee of nurses and administrative personnel. Nomination forms and collection boxes are located in inpatient waiting areas throughout the facility or on Myrtue’s website. “This award truly highlights the incredible work our nurses do every single day for patients, families, and staff. We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” stated Karen Buman, Chief Nursing Officer.