“Holiday Hoedown” at Avoca Holidays on Main

AVOCA -- Downtown Avoca is celebrating a Holiday Hoedown on Saturday, November 27th from 3-7 p.m. to celebrate Holidays on Main, and everyone is invited! This holiday event offers food, fun, prizes, and unique entertainment for all ages.

The afternoon with start with a vendor/craft fair at the United Church of Avoca from Noon-5 p.m.

There will be an Ugly Sweater 3K race starting at 3 p.m. Wear your ugliest sweater and maybe a cowboy hat and join in the fun. There will be prizes paid to winners of seven age brackets, starting at nine years and going to 40+, plus a prize for the ugliest sweater!

No entry fee, just bring an item (or two) for the local food pantry.,

It wouldn’t be a Holiday celebration without Santa! The jolly old guy will be arriving by horse and carriage at 3:30 p.m., and then be at 106 N. Elm St. to hear all the kid’s Christmas wishes! Rumor has it Mrs. Claus and some elves may be there to greet you also!

