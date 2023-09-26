HARLAN — It’s Homecoming week for Harlan Community Schools, and the district has a week full of activities and fun planned to celebrate “Hollywood Lights, Football Nights.”

Monday’s dress up day was Twin Day, or Toga/cheerleaders for the seniors, and the Powder puff game was held at Merrill Field at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, high school students are encouraged to dress as a character, and the HCHS volleyball team will host Creston, with freshman/junior varsity team starting at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday is “Adam Sandler” Day and a spoons tournament will be held.

Thursday is “Class Wars” day (seniors wear pink; juniors, blue; sophomores, purple; freshmen, orange; and staff members, black). The volleyball team will travel to Atlantic. Freshmen/junior varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:15 p.m. During the day, students will have the opportunity to “Pie the Teacher”.

Friday is Hollywood/Red and Back Day and FUN Friday. At1:10 p.m., the 2023 Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at the high school gymnasium. Candidates include Lilyana Albertsen, Taylor Bieker, Samantha Ineson, Ava Monson, Kami Stork, Elmer Argueta, William Arkfeld, Stephen Fah, Brady Muenchrath, and Franz Reisz.

The parade will begin at 2:15 p.m. The freshmen football team will play Perry at 4:15 p.m., and at 7 p.m. the varsity Cyclones will take Merrill Field for the homecoming football game against Perry.

A semi-formal dance will be held in the gymnasium Saturday from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.