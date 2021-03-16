“I Died on June 28, 2020”

OMAHA, NE – Joe Wilson was floating.

Up in the corner of the room. On his back, looking up.

Not much above him to see but air. It’s white and bright. Reaching out his hands he grasps at nothing. Looking around he sees he’s wearing a hospital gown.

“It’s all hazy. I’m looking up and I’m floating, way, way up high. It’s just white…that’s it….nothing else,” Wilson said. Where am I, he asks?

At one point he turns over.

“I thought oh s*** I’m gone. I’m going to hell, ya know,” he said. “But there’s no flames, so I figure I’m okay.”

He glances down and sees a row of hospital beds…they’re all empty but the one furthest away, and he’s laying in that one. A doctor stands by his bedside. There are tubes and wires attached to him everywhere.

“So I’m in bed down there, but yet here I am floating up here on my back looking up,” Wilson said. “How the heck does that work?

“Then, I could see this young man banging on me,” Wilson remembers, “and he’s screaming at me. Joe…wake the f*** up. Bam, bam, bam on my chest.”

In an instant, Joe said he felt himself whooshed from the corner of the room to the light and then his eyes open. There’s this young man, the young doctor, staring back at him.

“Joe, you’re back,” he told me.

“Apparently, I had died right there. I fully coded for two minutes in the hospital in the ICU.

“I died on June the 28th, 2020.”

From Jersey to Iowa

A New Jersey native, the east coast was Joe’s home as a youngster. You can still catch the Jersey vibe when he talks now even 40 years after making his way to the Midwest and Iowa.

A chef by trade, he’s spent much of his life running restaurants in Iowa. Waterfront Seafood Market, Cheddars, the Marriott, Hyatt, nine years at Biaggis and 15 years at Mama Laconas in Des Moines.

Seven years ago, he met a nice woman and moved to Shelby County, setting up the homestead on Redwood Road southwest of Irwin, a stone’s throw from the Greenridge Steam and Gas Show location.

Taking care of the horses and gardening consumed much of his time, as well as preparing for the summer and fall farmer’s markets in Harlan, Avoca and Missouri Valley. Joe’s pies have been a huge hit, as well as the breads and fresh vegetables and eggs.

He liked the rural, isolated location – there are only a few residences on that stretch of road.

It was June 27 last summer when at about 6 p.m. he thought he should probably get out and cut the grass before dark. That’s when a freak accident changed his life forever.

“I was riding on the mower and I got stuck in the ditch,” Joe explained. “Somehow the mower caught a divot. All I remember is rolling over. I must have gotten knocked out right away.”

How long he was unconscious Joe can’t say, but he guesses a while because when he comes to it’s later in the evening. The sun was starting to go down.

“I realize that I’m face first in the ditch,” he said. “This old Ford, 400-pound mower is on top of me. My right arm is stuck under the lawn mower. I couldn’t get my arm free to get my knife.”

He tries calling out for help, but there’s no answer. He couldn’t move.

“I’m laying on my gut and belly,” he said. “My face is in the mud. It was wet underneath me. I was totally soaked.

“I was trying to claw my way out, and weasel out from under the mower. I kept trying to throw the mower off me, but that mower just sealed me to the ground.”

“Help, help me,” he calls. No answer. “Nobody’s going to find me. Am I going to die here?”

Time passes. The sun sets...and it gets dark. Joe sees that the barn light is on, and maybe his friend will hear his calls now. “But I could tell my voice was deteriorating,” he said. “So there’s no reason to scream ‘cuz I’m just going to lose my voice.”

He finds out later that a neighbor had heard him hollering, but just thought Joe was calling for help with chores.

At some point, he realizes he’s probably there for the night. There are only a trio of houses on that stretch of road, which means only three cars could potentially drive by and see him in the ditch, or hear him if he shouts.

“So I just said screw it,” he said. “I’m going to lay here. I’m going to make it through the night.” He knew the coyotes would come, because every night they make their way across the field in the early morning hours and then back again before daybreak. “I was worried about coyotes, opossums, badgers, raccoons, who knows ‘cuz there’s critters, ya know? I’m in a ditch,” he said.

A few hours later, the two thoroughbred horses, Jasper and Bill, mosey by. They see him. Whinny. Take another look and then trot off.

It was cold. It starts to spit rain a little….and Joe sticks out his tongue trying to get a little sip. He refused to drink the ditch water.

“God, just let me make it through the night,” he thought.

Then he passes out.

Rescued and Airlifted

Cory was going to bring some round bales to the home the next morning. If Joe could just make it until first light, there’s a chance neighbors or Cory could see or hear him.

Daylight comes and he arouses. “Gotta stay awake,” he said. “Gotta be ready.”

Joe heard the first vehicle drive by – a tractor. Too loud….he couldn’t hear his cries. He knew it was neighbor Jeff Darling. Cory drives in, and Joe starts yelling again. While Cory didn’t hear him, amazingly a neighbor, Justin Rubek, from 200 yards away, did.

“He had just come out of the door to go to his car…and he heard me,” Joe said.

Justin rushes to the scene, and from there it’s a blur, Joe said. 911 was called, and they rush to get the Irwin ambulance.

Darling is cradling Joe’s head out of the water. Volunteers lift the mower off him and he immediately goes into shock. He’s hypothermic, badly injured and burned.

An air rescue helicopter was brought to the scene, landed at the Irwin ball diamond, and off he went to the Nebraska Burn Center. It’s there where Joe technically died, only moments after he arrived following the helicopter ride.

The next week was touch and go. He was kept in a coma through July 6, mostly in a fentanyl-induced sleep. After that week, he woke up.

“They asked me where you at Joe? Your name? What’s the date? I guess they wanted to see if my brain was still working,” he said.

Making Progress

He communicated through a letter board at first, and the initial thing he asked was if he was going to die. “Not on my watch,” he recalled the nurse saying.

“If you were going to die Joe, I think you’d already be there because you have gone through hell.”

For the next seven weeks Joe was in recovery. He lost 35 pounds, “but I wouldn’t recommend the diet.” He had hoses in every orifice and wires in each arm.

He remembers the first time they came in to change the dressing on his burns. He didn’t even know he had been burned, or how injured he really was.

“I was screaming in agony,” he said.

Burns covered much of his left side to his back and onto his buttocks. The three fingers he had used to claw the ground were damaged, and to this day have limited, tingling feeling.

Where the mower rested on his back he has no sensation. He has brittle fingernails and headaches. His right leg is heavily damaged to where he has a drop foot when walking.

“Because of the damage to the muscle, I can’t push up with my toes,” he said. “My second toe, it can’t move. Lifting the foot is tough.”

The ventilator created difficulty when he could start solid foods. For days he was limited to ice chips. “When they told me we’re going to try solid foods I’m thinking peaches! Not ice chips on a sponge,” he said. He was ecstatic when he got to try raspberry sherbert, his favorite.

Joe knew he was making progress, though, when he would be moved to another location. In all he was in four different rooms at Nebraska Medicine before being transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, NE for further therapy.

Rehab was tough and included occupational, physical, speech and walking therapy. He spent three weeks at Madonna, using a walker to learn how to take steps, shuffle down the hall and up and down steps.

He studied basic math. “I was always good at math, but now I can’t even do seven times three?,” he asked. “But I was getting there.”

Joe was discharged in August for home, and spent the better part of three months in continued therapy in Harlan. “It really was November before I could get around,” he said.

Gave Himself Up to God

Growing up, Joe wasn’t necessarily an overly spiritual young man. Was raised in the church, yes. Said his prayers nightly and the rosary. Confessed his sins.

“Back when you were younger, though, you were making up sins to confess, ya know?,” he said. “Say two Hail Marys, two Our Fathers, and get out of here.”

Yet there’s nothing like dying, and being brought back to life, to shepherd you closer to God, he says. He admits he wasn’t always a kinder and gentler Joe.

“When I was lying in that ditch, I made peace with God,” he said. “Are you going to save me Lord? I said prayers. Lord forgive me for whatever I’ve done wrong.

“Hopefully, I’ve done enough good things to get rid of some of those mortal sins. I just put myself in God’s hands. I didn’t expect to live. It was a miracle.”

He keeps a notebook with more than 60 names of those who helped to save his life. It’s not all of them. He can’t thank them enough.

And he credits The Rev. Joseph Steele with helping him through the spiritual process while rehabbing at Madonna. Steele gave Joe a blessed rosary, helped him with penance, and a book about God and faith. Steele told Joe to remember his experience and that God gave him a second chance.

“And not to blow it,” he said. “I wonder why God let me survive to do this again?”

He has since moved to Waukee to be closer to family. He continues rehab and loves working in the kitchen. He’ll bake some pies or cook some salmon or pasta for his neighbors. And he continues his therapy.

He knows he won’t ever be the person he was physically, but spiritually he’s a much better version of himself.

“When I was laying in that ditch, I just gave myself up to God,” he said. “God saved me. There’s a reason I’m here. I have no idea why.

“He saved my old ass when these other, younger people that have a lot more to go through and live for pass away. But I put my whole heart into this now.”

He’s looking forward to seeing God, and getting some answers.

“Why did you let me live twice?”