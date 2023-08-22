“Kool Gold” broadcasting earns KNOD a spot in Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame

HARLAN — KNOD 105.3 FM will be inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame Labor Day weekend.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Station Manager Pam Stessman. “For a small market station to get something like this is amazing.”

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association annually inducts musicians, bands, DJs, and others who have significantly contributed to rock and roll music in the state. Every year, a radio station is honored. More than 500 entities and over 1,900 individuals have had the honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame since the Association’s incorporation in 1997. All inductees must have a minimum of 25 years experience in the music industry.

Ralph Kluseman, President of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association stated “I’m looking forward to celebrating the talent of the inductees who have made an incredible difference in all our lives. This Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductees are a testament to the caliber of the talent in Iowa, and also the talent of inductees from around the world, that have enriched our lives.”

KNOD is known for its local news and area sports coverage, but Stessman said they have a following who appreciates the music and the genre they play, which includes classic rock hits from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

The station hit the airwaves in November 1979, and Stessman has been a part of the staff for 42 years. She and Tony Correa, sports director/sales manager/early morning DJ, will accept the honor on behalf of the station. Other staff members include News and Production Director Michele Andersen; DJ Katie Koll and Sales Executives Rich Price and Josh Holste.

Underwood listener Rick Scott nominated KNOD for the honor. The ceremony will be held in Okoboji August 31 through September 3, and will feature musical performances by several of this year’s inductees. The entire event wraps up Sunday with the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Induction Ceremony and Concert.

“We thank all our listeners,” Stessman said. “We appreciate them and try and do a good job.”