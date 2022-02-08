“What’s going to bring them back”

SHELBY COUNTY — The main

part of the upcoming $22.9 million

Harlan Community School District’s

Sept. 13 bond issue focuses on a new

intermediate building, elementary

building and updates for the high

school. The intermediate building

of Harlan Community was built

in 1965 and is the oldest building

owned by the district. Superintendent

Dr. Jenny Barnett said the new

building will create better learning

environments for students.

SUPERINTENDENT’S INSIGHT

“It will allow for small groups of

students to work together or with an

adult outside of the classroom, but

not in the hallway,” said Barnett.

“In addition, the design would assist

teachers in collaborating with each

other and create a much more open

environment for learning.”

Another important facet for

Barnett and the district was the

creation of 21st century learning

spaces. Barnett described some of

the difficulties associated with the

current building and what a new

building would offer the district.

“A new building would create

21st-century learning spaces, collaborative

and small group learning,

more natural lighting, upgraded

HVAC, electrical and other

systems (in the current building

if 3 classrooms in one hallway are

using their projectors a fuse is

blown). Flexible learning environments

emulate work environments

in real world settings. Student

problem-solving and collaboration

are the key to higher levels of academic

achievement,” Barnett said.

Intermediate officials also

weighed in on proposed changes

to their building. Ann Heithoff,

the assistant principal of the elementary

school, gave three major

reasons why the new intermediate

building would be beneficial for

the district and its students: a new

secure entry, improved air quality

and updated heating and air.

INTERMEDIATE LEADERSHIP