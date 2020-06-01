2019 -- The Year in Review



(Photo courtesy Chipman Aerial Photography and Inspection, LLC)

The West Nishnabotna River left its banks in east Harlan Wednesday, March 13, covering nearby fields and breaching Highway 44. The road was closed late Wednesday, but re-opened by Thursday noon. Highway 59 also was closed south of Harlan that week where the Nishnabotna covered the road by the Corley bridge.



Olivia Klein adjusts the lead on her llama while leading it around for practice during events at the Shelby County Fair in July. Once again, the fair offered a lifetime of memories for fair-goers in Shelby County.



Sarah Strom, on the left, poses with her daughter, Hailey, who had her hair cut by her mother to be donated. Participants at Relay for Life cut their hair to help bring awareness to cancer and to donate to cancer survivors.