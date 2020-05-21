2020-21 year to include more instructional days
HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools has finalized its 2020-21 academic calendar, with plans to head back to the classroom Monday, August 24.
There’s been much discussion at the state and federal levels about school resuming in the fall. While some experts suggest it may be too early to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others suggest Iowa and the nation will be ready.
In fact, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has left open the option that the academic school year in Iowa could begin even sooner, to make up for lost academic days from the current school year. Iowa elementary and secondary schools will be permitted to begin classes before August 23; however, the days must be in addition to the 180 days that are typical each year.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)